Saudi Arabia, UAE discuss media cooperation to boost image of GCC states

Ministers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE discussed efforts to shape media leaders of the future and strengthen bonds between the two Gulf nations as the first-ever meeting of the Joint Committee for Media Co-operation, part of the Saudi-Emirati Co-ordination Council, was staged in the UAE capital.

The inaugural meeting - chaired by Turki Al Shabana, Saudi minister of media, and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE minister of state and chairman of the National Media Council - on Sunday (September 15), discussed ways to boost integration between the two GCC states and showcase the "real image" of the two countries, said Al Shabana.

Improving social media in the region also ranked high on the agenda.

Al-Shabanah added: "We seek to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between us and support the media sector through a number of programmes and projects that will contribute to the development of the sector."

He added that the committee aims to raise the quality of of collaboration between the two countries "in a way that contributes to improving the level of audio-visual media work and raising the efficiency and competitiveness of social media".

Al-Shabanah also said the plans discussed looked to help increase investment in the media sector and activating the media market.

Meanwhile, Al-Jaber said the two countries will look to establish the foundations, rules and principles that consolidate and strengthen their common media vision and development of media programmes that serve their objectives.

"We look forward to this committee being a unique media platform that...works to transfer experiences, in order to enrich the media content and prepare and qualify a constellation of young media leaders in the two brotherly countries."

