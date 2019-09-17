Brazen PR wins Berkeley Assets account

Added 4 hours ago by Jennifer Bell

Dubai-based agency Brazen PR will handle communications and social media for private equity firm Berkeley Assets.

News
Brazen managing partner Louise Jacobson said she is “so excited
Brazen managing partner Louise Jacobson said she is “so excited

Brazen has been tasked with driving forward Berkeley’s presence with a "dynamic, a multi-layered strategy that goes beyond traditional thinking", said Brzen's managing partner Louise Jacobson.

"Berkeley Assets is a private equity firm which does things differently and ensures its customer journey is five star to finish," she added. 

"This replicates the ethos of Brazen and we are so excited to be collaborating with Berkeley’s fantastic team."

Berkeley Assets is a multi-assets company led by partner Omar Jackson. The firm manages a portfolio of investments across the real estate, hospitality, logistics and technology sectors. Operating more than 150 businesses across multiple industries, the company has office in British Virgin Islands, London and Dubai.

Jackson said: "Brazen brings to the table a creative, innovative approach to take the Berkeley Assets brand to the next level.

"Our thinking is alike, providing the best standards in the business, and we can’t wait for our projects to come alive in the next 12 months."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters