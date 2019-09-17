Brazen PR wins Berkeley Assets account

Brazen has been tasked with driving forward Berkeley’s presence with a "dynamic, a multi-layered strategy that goes beyond traditional thinking", said Brzen's managing partner Louise Jacobson.

"Berkeley Assets is a private equity firm which does things differently and ensures its customer journey is five star to finish," she added.

"This replicates the ethos of Brazen and we are so excited to be collaborating with Berkeley’s fantastic team."

Berkeley Assets is a multi-assets company led by partner Omar Jackson. The firm manages a portfolio of investments across the real estate, hospitality, logistics and technology sectors. Operating more than 150 businesses across multiple industries, the company has office in British Virgin Islands, London and Dubai.

Jackson said: "Brazen brings to the table a creative, innovative approach to take the Berkeley Assets brand to the next level.

"Our thinking is alike, providing the best standards in the business, and we can’t wait for our projects to come alive in the next 12 months."