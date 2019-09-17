Catch hired to build awareness of Lego brand

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer with a presence across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Catch will be looking after all influencer marketing and press initiatives for both Lego and American Girl in the region.

Lego's first brand campaign in 30 years invites kids to 'rebuild the world'



Guided by the company spirit: 'Only the best is good enough', Lego is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning.

American Girl, on the other hand, has devoted its entire business to fueling connection among girls and helping them to unleash their full potential.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mattel, American Girl is one of America’s top omni-channel marketers, with direct, retail, and publishing divisions to serve the American Girl brand and its customers.

"The fact that both Lego and American Girl’s core values are spreading happiness to anyone who steps foot their store, makes this a PR’s dream and we are so proud to welcome them to the Catch Communications family. We are thrilled to be working on the brands and cannot wait to reveal their exciting campaigns lined up for the last quarter of 2019," said Injeel Moti, founder and managing director of Catch.

