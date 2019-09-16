Hilton's Daniella Foster joins Bayer in public affairs, sustainability role

WHIPPANY, NJ: Bayer has hired Hilton’s Daniella Foster as head of public affairs and sustainability for its consumer health division.

Foster started in the role on Monday, overseeing public affairs and sustainability for consumer health, one of Bayer’s four main business divisions. It is known mainly for OTC medications, nutritional supplements and self-care products.

Foster is reporting to Heiko Schipper, president of consumer health and a member of Bayer’s board of management, and is based in Bayer’s U.S. headquarters in Whippany, New Jersey.

She was not available for comment.

Foster has joined Bayer from Hilton, where she led global corporate responsibility. Hilton has not lined up a replacement for her. "We’re sorry to see Daniella go, but wish her well," said Nigel Glennie, VP of corporate communications at Hilton, via email.

In 2018, Foster launched Hilton’s 2030 Goals agenda, which stipulated the hospitality giant would cut its environmental footprint by half and double its social impact investment. The hotel brand was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for hospitality during her tenure.

Previously, Foster was director of global corporate affairs and science communications at Mars Symbioscience, the incubator for food and pet conglomerate Mars Inc., and held roles at the State Department during the Obama administration.

Bayer’s public affairs and communications have faced scrutiny since a leaked memo revealed that FleishmanHillard, working for subsidiary Monsanto, compiled lists of journalists, politicians and other public figures based on their views on weed-killer Roundup. Laws in European countries tightly regulate the collection of lists and databases on individuals based on their political views. A law firm hired by Bayer cleared Fleishman of wrongdoing.