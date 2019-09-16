PR pros and journos reveal 'most outrageous' press trips

Added 4 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

Sleep-walking naked, smuggling in partners and spending a night in a police cell are among the horror stories PR pros and journalists have encountered when press trips go wrong.

News
©GettyImages
©GettyImages

Last week, Hearst UK editor Vicky Chandler called out to PR professionals and journalists on Twitter to reveal their "most outrageous press trip".

Chandler began with a few horror stories she had come across, including an influencer who lied about working for a publication to score a trip to Ibiza, but then never turned up.

The thread attracted scores of responses from PR pros, journalists and influencers detailing disgraceful (and hilarious) press trip behaviour.

Here is a selection of the most outrageous press trip antics:

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters