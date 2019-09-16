PR pros and journos reveal 'most outrageous' press trips

Last week, Hearst UK editor Vicky Chandler called out to PR professionals and journalists on Twitter to reveal their "most outrageous press trip".

Chandler began with a few horror stories she had come across, including an influencer who lied about working for a publication to score a trip to Ibiza, but then never turned up.

My friend reminding me of the time we went on a pasta press trip and the one blogger on the trip announced she didn’t eat pasta when we sat down for that night’s dinner ???????? pic.twitter.com/bLsWOGhsCf — Vicky Chandler (@VickyChandler) September 12, 2019

The thread attracted scores of responses from PR pros, journalists and influencers detailing disgraceful (and hilarious) press trip behaviour.

Here is a selection of the most outrageous press trip antics:

Some more. A paper journo was telling me how he was on a press trip and he slept walked not once BUT TWICE out of his bedroom at night naked and had to go down to reception to let him back in — Vicky Chandler (@VickyChandler) September 13, 2019

Journo getting hammered, slipping, knocking their head and almost getting knocked out next to a jacuzzi at a private villa in the Maldives. Next to a platter of chicken nuggets, no less. — Erin (@ErinLindsayD) September 13, 2019

One PR told me her colleague had to spend a night in a cell with a journo who shoplifted at Chanel. — Fong Chau (@fongchau) September 12, 2019

PR abandoned our group abroad to do coke, get with three women and jump into hotel pool fully clothed. Missed flight home as he had left bag at hotel. On another trip the photographer grabbed food from waiter which went everywhere covering me, PR and floor - he blamed the waiter — Hannah J Davies (@hannahjdavies) September 13, 2019

I shared a room on my first ever trip (naive) and when we met up for dinner my roommate was wearing a full outfit of my clothes, including shoes — Leslie Ann Horgan (@LeslieAnnHorgan) September 13, 2019

On a trip to Russia a writer thought the prostitute he took back to his room stole his passport. PR spent all day at the embassy. The writer found passport that night in the back pocket of the jeans he’d been wearing all day... — Dominique Ayling (@Dom_Ayling) September 13, 2019