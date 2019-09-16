In brief: BridgeClimb Sydney hires London agency, wins for Centropy, CAB, Carousel and Wentworth

BridgeClimb Sydney appoints London shop

Australia’s Harbour Bridge experience, BridgeClimb Sydney (above), has appointed Adhesive as its London PR agency ahead of its 21st anniversary. Adhesive will be responsible for all media relations across trade and consumer, lifestyle and travel touchpoints. The agency will implement a storytelling campaign that will celebrate the attraction and share its vision for the future. Lucinda Pride, managing director at Adhesive London, described the attraction as the most iconic in Sydney.

More briefs: Powerscourt and Threesixty make senior hires, Forster to pay clients for sustainable travel, wins for Stand and Phipps



Nimbus selects Centropy as lead agency

Nimbus Hosting, the UK based cloud-hosting company that aims to help people develop and run faster websites, has appointed Centropy PR as its lead communications agency following a competitive process. The agency will oversee the company’s UK communications programme, including creative campaigns, media relations and social media consultancy. Lisa Coleman, sales and marketing manager at Nimbus, commended the agency’s passion for technology.

Wentworth handed crypto brief

Wentworth PR has been appointed by UK GPU mining rig provider Easy Crypto Hunter to develop and implement its communications strategy. The agency has been tasked with building brand awareness across the UK and raising the profile of Easy Crypto Hunter using local, regional, national and trade press. The machines made by Easy Crypto Hunter provide the computer power that enables mineable tokens to be exchanged between two parties. Owners plug the machines into a normal UK plug socket, connect them to the internet and leave them running 24/7, essentially renting out the power of their machines.

Tyto's head of corporate joins tech board

Rebecca Donnelly, head of corporate at PR agency Tyto, has been appointed to the board of the Tech Talent Charter as a non-executive director. The Charter is a commitment by organisations to drive greater gender diversity in the UK tech workforce. The initiative is supported by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and counts almost 400 firms among its signatories. Donnelly will be responsible for helping the organisation develop a long-term communications strategy, with the aim of convincing more UK tech companies the values of inclusion and diversity.

Toy giant turns to Carousel

High-street toy retailer The Entertainer has hired Manchester-based Carousel PR to manage its consumer and corporate public relations in support of its 171 stores and online platform. The brief comes at a time when the brand continues to build its high-street presence by opening new stores across the country. The consumer PR agency won the account thanks to its toy and retail experience.

CAB ordered by quartet of new clients

Warwickshire-based PR agency CAB PR is celebrating an series of client wins in the first two months since its creation. The agency will work with manufacturers organisation Make UK; Black Country brewery Sadler’s; multi-sensory design experts Bompas & Parr and Captain Morgan Rum on the launch of the Lost Lagoon, an immersive entertainment experience taking place in Birmingham city centre this autumn. Plus, the UK’s biggest optical trade show, 100% Optical.