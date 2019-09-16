Headland advises Hong Kong takeover bid of London Stock Exchange

The LSE rejected a £32bn offer on Friday – a cash and shares offer valued at £83.61 per share.

This week, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has begun a three-week "charm offensive" to shareholders and other key stakeholders in an effort to soften the board’s position, the Financial Times reports.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said the acquisition will create "a platform to connect markets in the West with emerging markets in the East". If it is successful, the exchange will become the world’s largest exchanges operator in terms of revenues.

Headland’s remit includes strategic advice, media handling and stakeholder engagement.

Headland’s team is led by Mike Smith, who was previously a partner at Brunswick and CEO of Finsbury UK; and former Tulchan Communications partners Susannah Voyle and Stephen Malthouse.

They are joined by Headland partner Ed Young, a former adviser to David Cameron, and director Ben Mascall, who was director of strategic communications for Theresa May.