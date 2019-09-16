Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

New from PRWeek this morning: Weber Shandwick has hired Marina Maher Communications’ Lisa Fern-Talbot as EVP of healthcare strategy and growth. She started in the newly created role on September 3 and reports to Laura Schoen, president of Weber’s global healthcare practice and Latin America chair. Click here for all the details.

Procter & Gamble’s latest attempt to boost women’s soccer. The CPG company said it will spend more than $200,000 to buy 1,000 tickets at nine different stadiums where games are played by the National Women’s Soccer League to boost game attendance and team revenue, while promoting the players. P&G will also give out Secret deodorant swag. This is part of P&G’s "All Strength, No Sweat" advertising campaign for Secret as well as the company’s advocacy for equal pay for women who play soccer. In July, Secret deodorant made a $500,000-plus donation to the world champion U.S. Women’s National Team in support of equal pay.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York on Sunday as part of a deal it made to pay state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids. The pharma company, which has denied any wrongdoing, said that after bankruptcy filings are done it will provide more than $10 billion in funding to address the opioid crisis.

Remember the story about an FTI Consulting employee posing as a journalist in the Monsanto trial? A report from the HuffPost over the weekend named the staffer as Sylvie Barak. She told others at the trial that she was a freelancer from the BBC who was covering a third lawsuit alleging that Monsanto’s pesticide glyphosate causes cancer. "[Barak] would make suggestions about interesting parts of the testimony," one reporter told HuffPost. "And then go on and on about certain points of testimony to try and get it into stories, and it was always bad for the plaintiffs." FTI said Barak attended the trial to take notes as Monsanto is a client. The firm has "initiated an internal review and has since taken necessary and appropriate actions." Barak has been working as senior director at FTI for five and a half years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Tens of thousands of General Motors auto workers are on strike. The strike began on Sunday afternoon, with as many as 50,000 United Auto Workers at facilities from Michigan to Texas expected to participate. The union’s VP, Terry Dittes, said negotiators still hadn’t been able to agree on wages, health care benefits, temporary workers, job security and profit sharing. GM said in a statement that it put forward a "fair offer" that included "best in class wages" and "nationally leading health care benefits." The move could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Negotiations will resume on Monday.