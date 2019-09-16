Ready10 'buoyed' by comms brief for UK's largest boat show

The event takes place this month and is expected to attract more than 10,000 people. It is organised by British Marine, the trade association for leisure boats, super yachts and the small commercial marine industry.

Ready10’s remit includes supporting the 10-day event by providing creative comms strategy management, management of the show’s celebrity ambassadors and influencers, and an on-site media team.

The brief also includes supporting British Marine’s long-term commitment to reduce the environmental impact of the event.

Ready10 director Aimée Jacobs said: "We are buoyed by this latest win and thrilled to have the Southampton International Boat show on board.

"This year will be the event's largest show yet and we have a challenging and exciting brief to support on some really worthwhile initiatives, whilst also being tasked with managing a huge, internationally renowned event."

Ready10’s recent client wins include PRO 2GO, the Ideal Home Show, VoucherCodes and Racing Post.