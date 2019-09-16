Ready10 'buoyed' by comms brief for UK's largest boat show

Added 3 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

The Southampton International Boat Show has appointed Ready10 to handle PR and comms, following a competitive pitch process.

News

The event takes place this month and is expected to attract more than 10,000 people. It is organised by British Marine, the trade association for leisure boats, super yachts and the small commercial marine industry.

Ready10’s remit includes supporting the 10-day event by providing creative comms strategy management, management of the show’s celebrity ambassadors and influencers, and an on-site media team. 

The brief also includes supporting British Marine’s long-term commitment to reduce the environmental impact of the event.

Ready10 director Aimée Jacobs said: "We are buoyed by this latest win and thrilled to have the Southampton International Boat show on board. 

"This year will be the event's largest show yet and we have a challenging and exciting brief to support on some really worthwhile initiatives, whilst also being tasked with managing a huge, internationally renowned event."

Ready10’s recent client wins include PRO 2GO, the Ideal Home Show, VoucherCodes and Racing Post.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters