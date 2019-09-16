Watch: Notting Hill Carnival 'Dancing Granny' stars in new ad for underwear brand

Colette Zacca found fame at the end of last month after a video of her busting moves in front of thousands of revellers at the two-day festival went viral.

Zacca has since been snapped up by underwear brand sloggi to be part of its 40th anniversary celebrations. PR agency Frank spotted Zacca and helped her connect with sloggi.

She has been given the lead role in sloggi’s new online ad, by MullenLowe, a remake of 90s hit ‘Baby Got Back’ to launch a revamp of the brand’s ‘79’ Maxi Cut underwear.

Zacca, said: "I’m still in denial that this is all happening, and that so many people have seen my dance moves. After two hip replacements, I never thought I’d dance again, let alone be signed by sloggi."

"It took me a while to gain the confidence I have now, so I hope the campaign inspires others to feel the same - just confident, comfortable and happy with their bodies, in their own skin."

A sloggi spokesperson said: "For 40 years, sloggi has been the headline act in promoting positive body image for women. When we spotted dancing granny, signing her up was a no-brainer."