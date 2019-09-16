Domino's Pizza announces retained consumer PR agency

Added 5 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Domino's Pizza Group has appointed One Green Bean as its retained consumer PR agency, following a competitive five-way pitch process.

The remit will span UK brand engagement initiatives, new product launches, stores and community relations, as well as influencer collaboration.

In addition, a key part of the agency’s remit will be the development of a strategic commitment to social purpose for the brand in 2020 and beyond.

The Domino's account had been handled by The Academy since 2016.

The announcement follows the appointment of Brunswick in June to handle corporate brand, financial PR and public affairs.

Nina Arnott, head of communications at Domino’s, said: "We wanted to elevate the consumer PR scope, with a clear directive to think beyond tactical stunts and consider more meaningful strategies. Their approach to agency partner collaboration also stood out."

One Green Bean will work closely with Brunswick and Harris PR - the retained consumer agency in Ireland - and the full agency roster, as part of a refreshed approach to 360-degree communications.

Founder and executive creative director of One Green Bean, Kat Thomas, said: "Domino’s is a brand with a big personality, loyal fans and a product that puts smiles on faces. The massive creative opportunity, coupled with a genuine appetite to build out the brand’s social purpose, couldn’t be better suited to us."

