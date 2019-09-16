Gaming company Bethesda chooses new PR agency

The account, believed to be worth 'six figures', includes media relations across Bethesda’s portfolio of games, which includes Doom, Wolfenstein, Rage, Fallout, Elder Scrolls and others.

The agency will handle campaigns for existing titles and the launch of the Doom Eternal, which will be released ahead of the Christmas season.

The account will be led by associate director George Costi, who recently joined Hope&Glory from Red Consultancy, where he worked on Activision. He will report to Steve Merrett, UK communications manager at Bethesda.

"Bethesda’s rich and diverse back catalogue of titles has gone down in gaming industry legend for creating whole new categories and then for continuing to innovate on those categories yet further over time," Costi said.

"Alongside these established franchises, there are some hugely exciting new titles on the horizon for the team to get its teeth into with Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo to come over the next couple of years. We’re over the moon about the opportunity to help these releases get the recognition they deserve across the lifestyle media."

Merrett said: "Hope&Glory combined a knowledge of the gaming industry, the people who enjoy them, and the kind of creative thinking that will help us take our titles into a much wider audience.

"These are some of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world, so ensuring they are launched in style and that the communications then remain fresh for the months that follow is critical."