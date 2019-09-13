Random House calls 'Don't have a bookmark?' meme 'worst social media challenge in history'

Random House is shaming brands taking part in the "Don’t have a bookmark?" social media challenge.
If you’re a booklover and not in the know, shield your eyes at once. The meme entails basically destroying books for a laugh by using food, drink, you name it, in place of – you guessed it – a bookmark.
Unfortunately, brand social media managers have taken note and decided to run with the trend.
Random House took a stand on Friday and retweeted Oreo’s take on the meme, noting, "This is the worst social media challenge in history and we demand you all stop at once."
This is the worst social media challenge in history and we demand that all of you stop it AT ONCE. Books are precious objects that deserve our respect.— Random House (@randomhouse) September 13, 2019
Now go sit in the corner and think about what you've done in the name of "content." https://t.co/rexTG3pBwh
Here’s how Penguin Books reacted.
WHYYYYYYYY https://t.co/wZUdnqkUEH— Penguin Books (@PenguinBooks) September 12, 2019
Strand Book Store also gave participants a piece of their mind.
Don't have a bookmark? Use literally ANYTHING BUT FOOD OR DRINK, YOU MONSTERS @ChexMix @vitaminwater pic.twitter.com/8I2bO8rL8P— Strand Book Store (@strandbookstore) September 12, 2019
Here’s a sad look at the brands that have chosen to trash books in the name of likes.
Chex Mix
Don't have a bookmark? Try using Chex Mix instead pic.twitter.com/MqcNedloE1— Chex Mix (@ChexMix) September 9, 2019
Vitaminwater
don't have a bookmark? try using vitaminwater instead. pic.twitter.com/ZqJnU8SJSY— vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) September 10, 2019
Steak-umm
don’t have a bookmark? try using a frozen beef sheet instead pic.twitter.com/OmAJ6Mtp5T— Steak-umm (@steak_umm) September 12, 2019
Gushers
Don’t have a bookmark? Try using Gushers instead pic.twitter.com/mZoyO6wRR4— Gushers (@gushers) September 12, 2019
Pluckers Wing Bar
lost your bookmark? use a chicken wing instead pic.twitter.com/GE0yo4A2fl— Pluckers Wing Bar (@Pluckers) September 9, 2019