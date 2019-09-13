Random House calls 'Don't have a bookmark?' meme 'worst social media challenge in history'

Strand Book Store says participants are 'monsters.'

Random House is shaming brands taking part in the "Don’t have a bookmark?" social media challenge.

If you’re a booklover and not in the know, shield your eyes at once. The meme entails basically destroying books for a laugh by using food, drink, you name it, in place of – you guessed it – a bookmark.

Unfortunately, brand social media managers have taken note and decided to run with the trend.

Random House took a stand on Friday and retweeted Oreo’s take on the meme, noting, "This is the worst social media challenge in history and we demand you all stop at once."

Here’s how Penguin Books reacted.

Strand Book Store also gave participants a piece of their mind.

Here’s a sad look at the brands that have chosen to trash books in the name of likes.

Chex Mix

Vitaminwater

Steak-umm

Gushers

Pluckers Wing Bar

