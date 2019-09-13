Random House calls 'Don't have a bookmark?' meme 'worst social media challenge in history'

Random House is shaming brands taking part in the "Don’t have a bookmark?" social media challenge.

If you’re a booklover and not in the know, shield your eyes at once. The meme entails basically destroying books for a laugh by using food, drink, you name it, in place of – you guessed it – a bookmark.

Unfortunately, brand social media managers have taken note and decided to run with the trend.

Random House took a stand on Friday and retweeted Oreo’s take on the meme, noting, "This is the worst social media challenge in history and we demand you all stop at once."

This is the worst social media challenge in history and we demand that all of you stop it AT ONCE. Books are precious objects that deserve our respect.



Now go sit in the corner and think about what you've done in the name of "content." https://t.co/rexTG3pBwh — Random House (@randomhouse) September 13, 2019

Here’s how Penguin Books reacted.

Strand Book Store also gave participants a piece of their mind.

Don't have a bookmark? Use literally ANYTHING BUT FOOD OR DRINK, YOU MONSTERS @ChexMix @vitaminwater pic.twitter.com/8I2bO8rL8P — Strand Book Store (@strandbookstore) September 12, 2019

Here’s a sad look at the brands that have chosen to trash books in the name of likes.



Chex Mix

Don't have a bookmark? Try using Chex Mix instead pic.twitter.com/MqcNedloE1 — Chex Mix (@ChexMix) September 9, 2019

Vitaminwater

don't have a bookmark? try using vitaminwater instead. pic.twitter.com/ZqJnU8SJSY — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) September 10, 2019

Steak-umm

don’t have a bookmark? try using a frozen beef sheet instead pic.twitter.com/OmAJ6Mtp5T — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) September 12, 2019

Gushers

Don’t have a bookmark? Try using Gushers instead pic.twitter.com/mZoyO6wRR4 — Gushers (@gushers) September 12, 2019

Pluckers Wing Bar