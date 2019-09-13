Weber Shandwick hires Lisa Fern-Talbot as EVP of healthcare strategy

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has hired Marina Maher Communications’ Lisa Fern-Talbot as EVP of healthcare strategy and growth.

Fern-Talbot started in the newly created role on September 3. She reports to Laura Schoen, president of Weber’s global healthcare practice and Latin America chair. Weber would not disclose how many direct reports she has.

"We are thrilled to have [Fern-Talbot] on our leadership team as we continue to evolve and expand our global healthcare practice," Schoen said. "She will provide senior strategy for some of Weber Shandwick’s largest healthcare clients and partner with me to bring together the best talent, innovation and thinking from across IPG’s network of PR agencies to deliver integrated solutions for healthcare clients."

Fern-Talbot worked at Marina Maher Communications as MD of healthcare strategy and business development for almost four years, according to her LinkedIn profile. MMC did not immediately comment on Fern-Talbot’s move or what the firm has planned for her empty position.

Prior to MMC, Fern-Talbot was an EVP at Cohn & Wolfe (now BCW) and MD of its New York healthcare practice.

In 2018, revenue rose 5% at Weber to $846 million, compared to $805.5 million in 2017, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019.

Weber is part of IPG’s Constituency Management Group, which registered low-single-digit revenue growth on both an as-reported and organic basis in Q2 2019.

In July, IPG named former Weber Shandwick CEO Andy Polansky as chair and CEO of CMG. Weber president Gail Heimann took his place as chief the agency.