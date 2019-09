Phil Nardone, founder, president and CEO of PAN Communications, shares his take on where the b2b market is going on this episode of The PR Week.

Chatting with PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, Nardone sounds off on the news of the week, including the 2019 class of the PRWeek U.S. Hall of Fame; Popeyes BYOB rule; slofies; and chief communications officer people moves.