The Romans wins six-figure brief for sleep wellness brand

The agency will focus on amplifying the brand’s new creative platform, as well as developing further PR-led campaigns to continue to highlight the importance of sleep wellness and solidify eve sleep’s credentials within the sleep sector across the UK.

The agency’s remit will include brand activation, media relations and content creation.

Associate director at The Romans Paddy Hobbs described the brand as ambitious, forward-thinking and creative.



He added: "Over the coming months we look forward to continuing to help them bring to life the huge potential of the brand and wake the UK up to the importance of sleep wellness."

Cheryl Caverly, CMO at eve sleep, said: "We’ve just begun to scratch the surface with our Refuse to Snooze campaign, and now we’re eager to push on further with our core belief that everybody deserves the best possible start."