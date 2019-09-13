Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Current Global named Eddie Garrett EVP of planning in its Chicago office. Garrett started in the new role August 19, replacing former EVP of strategy and insights Leah Hattendorf, who left to become group strategy director at Havas.

Allowing the presidential helicopter to land at Under Armour’s headquarters was "a consistent courtesy we have provided for public officials since 2014," said Diane Pelkey, the company’s SVP of global communications. The helicopter landed at the campus in downtown Baltimore on Thursday so Trump could speak to a gathering of Republican lawmakers. In 2017, celebrity endorsers of Under Armour criticized the company’s CEO Kevin Plank for describing Trump as "pro-business" and a "real asset." (Bloomberg)

Employee turnover is good for PR agencies, says Rachel Hadley, president of Kite Hill PR. "I hear the same thing from colleagues at other agencies all the time: employee retention is one of their biggest challenges," she says, "but I disagree."

Facebook announced a major expansion of a tool promoting local news Thursday. Launched last year, the service lets users choose to see more local information from news organizations, schools, government agencies and community groups. The "Today In" service will expand to 6,000 (from 400) cities and towns across the U.S. (Associated Press) Also Thursday, Google announced changes to promote original reporting in its search results. The company has changed algorithms so original reporting remains at the top of search results longer and it updated guidelines that help people identify original reporting. (Axios)

Google also announced Thursday it struck a deal with the National Labor Relations Board over complaints from staffers that the company quashed employee dissent. "Under that settlement, we have agreed to post a notice to our employees reminding them of their rights under the National Labor Relations Act," Google spokeswoman Jenn Kaiser said in a statement. "As a part of that notice, we will also remind employees of the changes we made to our workplace policies back in 2016 and 2017 that clarified those policies do not prevent employees from discussing workplace issues." (New York Times)