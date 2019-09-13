Hot Spot: Arros QD, Fitzrovia, London

The story

According to the social-media fuss, Arros QD is a glamorous, unmissable new "palace of paella". In the middle of Fitzrovia, the £4.3m development is host to a theatrical open kitchen with a six-metre wood-fired stove.

The reality

It certainly has the glamour factor – at a price. A two-person paella starts at £38 for Valencian rabbit and chicken, rising to £50 for cuttlefish and prawn, and £90 for lobster. You have to think this is down to the fine ingredients and world-class chefs.

Signature dish

Paella is the signature dish, but we opted for grilled cauliflower, monkfish brocheta, pulled pork buns, tomato salad, soft-shell crab, warm celeriac salad and roast potatoes. We drank Menetou Salon Sauvignon Blanc and kept mainly to the starters (which are substancetial) and a glass of wine... or two.

The damage

Our meal came to £253 for three people. Not cheap, but the food was really good – and while it didn’t seem to cater for vegans at first glance, the attentive staff soon pointed out viable options.

Dining experience ???

The acoustics made it difficult to hear each other at times, but overall a good lunch – partly because we chose well from the a` la carte menu. I highly recommend sitting at the kitchen counter for a really great experience.

Chances of a last-minute booking ???

Booking seems the only way to get a table, but you may get lucky.

Client wow factor ????

They may wonder if they are paying you too much if you can afford to take them there regularly, but as a one-off, it is a great experience and will leave a good impression.

Overall ????

The hype had raised expectations higher than the temperature of the fires, which it didn’t quite live up to. It was, however, a good overall experience with great food.

Arros QD, 64 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8NQ, 020 3883 3525

Reviewed by Sarah Shilling, chief marketing officer, Unlimited Group