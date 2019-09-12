'Make your own sandwich': Is Popeyes latest stunt a bit too nervy?

Added 3 hours ago

Will impatient chicken sandwich fans see the humor in BYOB?

Blog

Is it ever wise for a fast-food chain to tell its customers to bring their own bread? Oh, and make their own sandwiches, too?

That’s what Popeyes is doing in its latest stunt to keep the chicken sandwich craze going during the coveted menu item’s shortage.

Is it a clever silver lining for the chicken sandwich shortage? Or asking too much of customers? Take our poll below.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters