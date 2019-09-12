'Make your own sandwich': Is Popeyes latest stunt a bit too nervy?

Is it ever wise for a fast-food chain to tell its customers to bring their own bread? Oh, and make their own sandwiches, too?
That’s what Popeyes is doing in its latest stunt to keep the chicken sandwich craze going during the coveted menu item’s shortage.
Is it a clever silver lining for the chicken sandwich shortage? Or asking too much of customers? Take our poll below.
Popeyes is telling people to bring their own bun to its restaurant, order three-piece tenders and assemble their own sandwich. What's your take on this stunt?— PRWeek US (@PRWeekUS) September 12, 2019