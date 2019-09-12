Current Global names Eddie Garrett EVP of planning

CHICAGO: Current Global has named Eddie Garrett EVP of planning in its Chicago office.

Garrett started in the new role August 19. He reports to Current Global’s CEO Virginia Devlin and has five strategists and planners as direct reports.

Garrett replaces former EVP of strategy and insights Leah Hattendorf, who left in July to become group strategy director at Havas, according to a Current Global representative.

Garrett was hired to lead and build the agency’s North American insights team and lead the agency’s strategy efforts for clients and prospects, according to a Current Global statement.

Prior to Current, Garrett was a partner at the strategic consulting firm 18 Coffees. That firm did not immediately comment on Garrett’s move or its plans to fill his former position.

Before that, Garrett was EVP of global digital strategies at Porter Novelli for almost two years. He also worked at Weber Shandwick as EVP and head of strategy in Chicago, and at Edelman as EVP and deputy GM, also in Chicago.

Current also announced it hired Desta Roy for the newly created position of SVP of client experience. Roy, who started September 9, is also based in Chicago and reports to Current’s North American GM Amy Colton.

Interpublic Group created Current Global in April, when it merged the agencies Current Marketing and Creation. At the time of the merger, the agency had more than 200 employees in 30 offices globally and locations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, China and India.

Because the agency is new, Current Global was not included in the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019. But its predecessor, Current Marketing, saw revenue grow 7% in 2018 to $13.7 million from $12.9 million in 2017, according to the report.

Current Global is part of IPG’s Constituency Management Group. In July, the PR firms in CMG registered low-single-digit revenue Q2 growth on both an as-reported and organic basis according to CMG chairman and CEO Andy Polansky.