Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Introducing the 2019 class of the PRWeek Hall of Fame. Six industry legends are set to be inducted into the PRWeek U.S. Hall of Fame. Our seventh annual group of inductees will be celebrated at a gala dinner to be held in New York City on December 9. PRWeek has all the details on the Hall of Fame’s newest members.

"Make your own sandwich." That’s what Popeyes is telling customers who just can’t hold their horses for the fast-food chain’s ultra popular chicken sandwich to return. Popeyes advice: Bring your own bun to one of the chain’s locations, order three-piece tenders and voilà – a Popeyes chicken sandwich! Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ head of marketing for North America, told PRWeek why placing the tenders in a bun, unfortunately, won’t be the exact same experience as eating one of the highly coveted sandwiches. Popeyes’ chicken sandwich sold out in just two weeks since its nationwide debut on August 12.

President Donald Trump has called on the Food and Drug Administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes, following deadly lung illnesses that have been linked to their use. "We can’t allow people to get sick and we can’t have our youth be so affected," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. Juul CEO Kevin Burns said his company supports a federal reset of flavor restrictions and would comply with any guidelines the FDA issues on the matter during a visit with the San Francisco Chronicle’s editorial board.

What is the top social issue people across generations care about? School safety. A survey commissioned by Ketchum found Americans worry that the country’s children are safe in the classroom. When asked, 78% of millennials and Gen Xers as well as 81% of baby boomers said it was "very important" to support school safety causes. Here’s what the study said about corporate America addressing societal causes.

What to watch tonight: The third round of Democratic debates. Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead in the polls. But more Democrats are saying they like Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) more than any other candidate. Debate topics aren’t released ahead of time, but outlets predict Hurricane Dorian, climate change and gun laws will be discussed.