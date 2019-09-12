MrGrumbles - Festive feline fame awaits star of new Asda Christmas campaign

The supermarket’s 2019 Christmas campaign will see the addition of one extra character – ‘Mr Grumbles’.

The role will be awarded to the cat whose personality ranges from grumpy and sullen to jubilant and joyous with the snap of a finger, and maybe a treat.

Andy Garner, creative at PR firm Mischief, said the campaign was inspired by a Hollywood cat casting in 1961 by the producers of the film ‘Tales of Terror’.

"When we heard about the role of ‘Mr Grumbles’ in Asda’s new Christmas advert, we thought it was about time that the world saw another cat casting," he said.

The campaign so far has generated widespread media coverage. "It’s fair to say that our cat casting got the nation purring," Garner added.

"What followed was thousands of people sending pictures of their own cats to Asda in a bid to persuade them that their fabulous feline should be the star of the Christmas ad."

Filming for the advert begins this month. Entries are still flooding in on social media using the hashtag #MrGrumbles.

Eilidh Macaskill, vice-president of creative and media at Asda, said: "We want to make this Christmas the most extra-special Christmas yet, so we’re pulling out all the stops to ensure we bring a little magic to screens, with the help of Mr Grumbles."