Name change at YO! restaurant brand sparks social media campaign

Visitors to the ‘YO!SushiRamenKatsuStirfryCurryBaoBurgerGyozaFriesYakisobaMochiBallsFriedChickenPopcornShrimpBeefTeriyakiChocolateBrownie!’ branch in Richmond will be confronted by a by a 12ft sign that features 17 options from the menu.

Customers who upload a video to social media of them successfully completing the tongue-twister will be in with a chance of receiving a £50 voucher.

The idea was developed by creative firm Pablo, and comms agency W delivered the PR.

The rebrand follows research that revealed 55 per cent of the public think that sushi is solely comprised of raw fish. The brand is on a mission to inspire more Brits to discover japanese food, and show that they are more than just sushi.

The sushi brand’s marketing director Luisa Fernandez said: "We want to show diners that we are consistently at the forefront of change, with our exciting and diverse menu. We hope our new name change will get people talking but most importantly, show that there really is a dish for everyone."