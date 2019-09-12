Golin appoints new MD in China

Cao (pictured) will manage all operations in China, including GolinMagic, which was formed after the acquisition of Magic Group in 2016.

Cao was most recently China’s GM for The Hoffman Agency, and previously Beijing’s GM and head of China corporate and technology business, as well as head of new business development for WE Communications.

His experience includes brand communication, marketing strategy, crisis management and digital innovation, and some of his clients have included Bayer, BP, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, LinkedIn and Microsoft.

"I’ve always admired Golin from afar," said Cao. "It’s one of the most innovative and progressive agencies in the world with huge potential in China."

Sarah Chin, the agency’s long-time MD of 18 years, is leaving to pursue a new career.

Golin operates a network of 19 group-owned offices in Asia, stretching from Greater China, Japan and Korea through Southeast Asia and India to Australia.

To submit news, comment, case studies or analysis to PRWeek Asia, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia