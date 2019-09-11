VeriSign hires Comcast's David McGuire to lead communications

RESTON, VA: Web domain name company VeriSign has hired Comcast’s David McGuire to lead communications.

McGuire is starting at VeriSign this week in the newly created role of VP and head of strategic communications, a source familiar with the matter said.

He is focusing on advancing the brand and telling "exciting stories about all the cool stuff happening at VeriSign," said the source.

McGuire was previously senior director of technology communications at Comcast. He joined the company in January 2015 and left last month, according to his LinkedIn account.

McGuire declined to comment.

He started his career as a reporter, working as a technology policy correspondent for The Washington Post between 2002 and 2005. After that, McGuire was director of comms for the Center for Democracy & Technology and served as a principal at 463 Communications, now Vrge Strategies, for seven years.

VeriSign reported revenue of $306 million for Q2 2019, up 1.3% from the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was up 4.1% to $214.8 million.