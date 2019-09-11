These brands are ruining slofies before they're even a thing

Selfies and belfies, step aside. Apple introduced what it hopes will become the next big self-portrait-taking trend during its iPhone event on Tuesday: the slofie.

The iPhone 11 will include a slow-motion setting, available on its front-facing selfie cam. Thus, the slow-motion selfie -- or slofie, for short -- is born.

So sorry if you’re dying to take a Beyonce-style slow-motion shot of your hair blowing, but the new iPhones aren’t available until later this month. However, some brands are already trying to make slofies a thing.

Or maybe they’re just confused, since all of these videos are missing the "selfie" component of the slofie, but it’s the thought that counts.

At least we can always rely on Dictionary.com to explain things.

#Slofie is what we call a portmanteau.



It's a word made by putting together other words or parts of words.



In this case, we assume it's best done ... slowly. https://t.co/ezWlc5q5jK pic.twitter.com/TKTLEUCqTq — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Brookfield Zoo attempted to take a slofie of a sloth.

Elsie is ready for her first #slofie, which also qualifies as a #slothie. pic.twitter.com/R0IRMdg3p3 — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) September 10, 2019

The Charlotte Hornets took a slow-motion video of its team and incorrectly labeled it a slofie. For shame.

Tenergy also posted a slow-motion video, but admitted they have to improve their slofie game. That’s correct.

And T-Mobile CEO John Legere posted a tweet about slofies with a slow-motion video of a dog. Again, not a slofie. Come on, guys.