Hospitality PR firms merge to form new agency

The new agency will work across the hospitality sector, offering PR, marketing consultancy, digital and social media management, event production, and business development.

The North London-based agency employs 18 people across five teams in three divisions: restaurants, bars and events, and brands.

KK Communications was founded by Katrina Kutchinsky in 2011.

Anteater Communications opened in 2012 after founder Antony Rettie returned from a role in New York City at Bullfrog & Baum.

Rettie said: "There’s never been a more exciting time to be in communications. At AKA we aim to service every aspect of today’s complex and always-evolving media."

The new agency’s roster of clients includes restaurants Coya and China Tang at The Dorchester, as well as pub group Harcourt Inns and pastry brand Maitre Choux.