Hospitality PR firms merge to form new agency

Added 19 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

PR firms KK Communications and Anteater Communications have joined forces to create a new agency called AKA Communications.

AKA: the new combined team
The new agency will work across the hospitality sector, offering PR, marketing consultancy, digital and social media management, event production, and business development.

The North London-based agency employs 18 people across five teams in three divisions: restaurants, bars and events, and brands.

KK Communications was founded by Katrina Kutchinsky in 2011.

Anteater Communications opened in 2012 after founder Antony Rettie returned from a role in New York City at Bullfrog & Baum.

Rettie said: "There’s never been a more exciting time to be in communications. At AKA we aim to service every aspect of today’s complex and always-evolving media."

The new agency’s roster of clients includes restaurants Coya and China Tang at The Dorchester, as well as pub group Harcourt Inns and pastry brand Maitre Choux.

