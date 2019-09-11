A day in the life of running a PR agency: 1980s versus now

Jonathan Choat’s typical day in the 1980s:

8am Breakfast at The Savoy with Manchester meat-processing client and FT journalist re: revolutionary new processing plant and Campbell’s investment. Good feature to come.

9am Meeting with Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Information Bureau chairman to plan launch of ‘Five a Day’ campaign and supermarkets’ involvement.

12pm Lunch with editor of The Grower at White Tower re: ‘Five a Day’ and UK grower support.

2pm Prepare script for BBC2 Food & Drink programme; JC fruit and vegetable slot.

3pm Meeting with designer for Homeworthy furniture trade exhibition stand at Earls Court. Client agreed designs and sales staff costumes – 1930s cruise liner style.

5pm Grocery trade buyers reception for launch of new Farmers Table TV ads by Saatchis. Grosvenor Park Hotel. Very flash. Arrangements very smooth. My team well appreciated by client.

Harvey Choat’s typical day in 2019:

7am News download from Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

8am Flat white on the move after taking the two boys to school and nursery while boring them to death with BBC Radio 4 and 5 Live.

9am Calls and texts with clients to discuss news and social agenda and reactive opportunities. Quickfire WhatsApp brainstorms with client teams.

10am New business briefing on pitch requests with directors.

11am Influencer data meeting to optimise outreach and content strategies with social leads.

12pm Meeting with head of visual content to review video scripts and new content strategy for major client.

1pm Mentoring lunch with senior account manager to discuss client partnership opportunities.

3pm Back to office, creative Storymaking session for new client pitch.

4pm Zoom call with US partner agency regarding brand launch and reputational issue.

5pm Avoid the company yoga class.

6pm Take clients to experiential theatre and dinner along with client team to discuss new programme and have a good time.