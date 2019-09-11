Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Republican Dan Bishop held off Democrat Dan McCready in an unusually close special election for a House of Representatives seat from North Carolina after President Donald Trump held a rally in the district on Monday. And Trump wants some credit.

So what does it mean for 2020? Well, Bishop won a district by two points that Trump had won by 12 in 2016, which is a worrying trend for the president, as is weakness in the suburbs. However, Democrats had big problems turning out rural voters, according to Politico.

More 2020 tea leaves. The latest Washington Post/ABC News poll has more concerning data for the president’s re-election chances, showing five possible Democratic candidates beating him in a head-to-head matchup as economic worries take a toll on Trump’s approval rating.

California lawmakers have passed a bill that would make it more difficult for "gig economy" companies such as Uber, Lyft and Doordash to claim their employees are not actually employees but independent contractors. Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill, which would go into effect at the start of next year.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is pledging to spend $160 million over three years to fight vaping as federal health officials investigate a respiratory illness affecting hundreds of people that has been linked to e-cigarettes. In a Tuesday op-ed in The New York Times, Bloomberg and the head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids wrote that vaping is "turning millions of young people into addicted customers, all the while insisting that they aren’t targeting kids at all."