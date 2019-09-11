In brief: Powerscourt and Threesixty make senior hires, Forster to pay clients for sustainable travel, wins for Stand and Phipps

Powerscourt makes senior hires

Comms consultancy Powerscourt has made new hires in key areas of insight and public policy, adding to the firm’s rapidly expanding disciplines. Anna McAvoy has joined in the newly created role of head of insight, following a decade at Kantar where she led global insight initiatives for Shell and Amazon. Additionally, Christine Longworth has been hired as a consultant into the campaigns team. She brings experience in political operations, previously being director of comms for Best for Britain and also head of media for Sir Ed Davey’s party leadership campaign.

More briefs: PRCA Russia launches, global PR hire at dating app, Dewe memorial announced, wins for Seahorse and Lucre



Forster to pay clients for sustainable travel

Social change specialist Forster Communications will start paying its clients 50p a mile if they travel on foot or by bike to meetings with the consultancy, as the first practical step to being net zero before 2030. The new scheme comes on the back of the consultancy recently declaring a climate emergency, publishing its climate disclosure report and joining the Business Declares Network. CEO Amanda Powell Smith said: "Paying our staff to cycle and walk has been hugely successful, our clients love it when we tell them about it, so we thought why not give them the chance to benefit from it as well."

Threesixty makes senior reputation hire

PR agency Threesixty has hired Hannah Walsh from H+K’s issues and crisis team to be a director in its reputation division. Walsh has 12 years’ experience in consumer and corporate comms, specialising in issues and crisis for the past seven years. She will support the expansion of its fastest growing department, and help shape the agency’s growing offer, drive new business opportunities and provide strategic communications counsel to its clients. Walsh will work with reputation MD Rob Lester, and Threesixty CEO Oliver Wheeler.

Stand to shine light on disability in film industry

Stand Agency has been appointed by Oska Bright Film Festival, a festival dedicated to films made by or featuring people with learning disabilities, autism or Asperger’s. The agency will work to raise awareness of the Brighton-based festival at a national level. Stand will also work to increase the number of high-profile patrons and sponsors who support the festival in the coming years.

Comms veteran Sally Costerton joins Commetric

Reputation analytics firm Commetric has appointed technology comms veteran Sally Costerton (above) as non-executive chair. Costerton has been a senior comms practitioner for the past 25 years, and was previously CEO of H+K Strategies EMEA.

Former Ogilvy and WPP exec joins Verita Healthcare

David Mayo has joined Verita Healthcare Group, a global provider of preventative healthcare clinics, as group sales and marketing director. Mayo spent 21 years between Ogilvy and WPP, working with brands including Coca-Cola, Motorola, and Nike. He will work on strategic brand management, digital marketing and end-to-end sales systems to support the growth of the company.

Rye whiskey brand appoints Phipps

Food and drinks agency Phipps Relations has been appointed by WhistlePig Rye Whiskey as its retained consumer PR agency, after a competitive pitch. Associate director Johara Chambers will lead on the account and report to Axiom Brands’ director Katherine Hagan. Gregory Gatti, vice president sales and strategy at WhistlePig, said the agency had an excellent track record of growing brands in the food-and-drink sector.