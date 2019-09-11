Homebase looking for new consumer PR agency

PRWeek understands the brand is looking to make an announcement about its consumer PR next month.

In the meantime, Homebase has launched a new-look creative to support its new Autumn range and kitchens.

The campaign signals a shift towards a more emotionally-led communications approach and is the first under Homebase's new tagline - 'Feel Good to be Home'.

It also marks the launch of Homebase's new Autumn campaign, entitled 'Welcome Back Indoors', and features the retailer's new range of home furnishings and kitchens.



The campaign kicked off on Wednesday (11 September) with a new, 20-second advert being shown during ITV's Emmerdale.

It will also be supported across PR and digital channels, including online, through a range of email CRM initiatives and in-store point-of-sale.

Created by Atomic London, the new advert is voiced by BAFTA award-winning actress and former Coronation Street star, Suranne Jones.

Lisa Tickle, head of marketing at Homebase, said: 'Welcome Back Indoors' takes a light-hearted view of the changing seasons and marks a real step-change in the way we communicate with our customers."

Other agency credits include Cry Havoc – content creation, Havas Media – digital, TV and print media buying, Manifest London - PR and social media, and Mapp – digital marketing.

Jon Goulding, CEO at Atomic London, added: "This new campaign demonstrates a notable and fresh take on its communications style."

Homebase has appointed Atomic London as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch in July, two months after hiring Havas Media as its media agency.

The retailer brought the two ad agencies on board amid a turnaround plan for the business. It has experienced a tumultuous three years, including store closures and being taken over by Australian group Wesfarmers in a £340m deal in 2016.