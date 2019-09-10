Amazon, Activision Blizzard alum Mary Osako to lead UCLA comms division

The university picked Osako after a national search.

LOS ANGELES: The University of California, Los Angeles, has hired Mary Osako as the first vice chancellor in charge of its new strategic communications division. 

Osako, a UCLA alum, is set to start in the role on September 23, reporting to UCLA chancellor Gene Block and overseeing about 100 employees. 

The school chose Osako after completing a national search for an executive to run the division, which was previously in UCLA’s external affairs division, the university said in a statement. 

Osako will be responsible for marketing, media relations, executive communications, public outreach and special events and protocol. 

Previously, she was partner and COO at Haven Tower Group, a Santa Monica, California-based strategic communications agency; head of global corporate communications at Amazon; and VP of corporate, international and public policy comms at Yahoo. In 2015, she was named to PRWeek’s Innovation 50 while serving as SVP of global communications at Activision Blizzard.

