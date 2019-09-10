Watch: Cadbury launches campaign to tackle loneliness

The brand is ‘donating the words’ from the packaging of the Dairy Milk bar. These limited edition bars will be sold in supermarkets nationwide with 30p from each bar going towards Age UK.

This activity will be supported by a film and a social campaign where people will be encouraged to "donate their words" too. By committing to everyday actions such as checking in on an older neighbour, calling an older relative for a chat or getting involved with Age UK.

The campaign is from VCCP with GOlin handling PR.

The film shows an older man living on his own, disturbed only by the noisy children next door whose toys repeatedly land in his garden. His patience is eventually repaid by a simple act of kindness.

Darren Bailes, ECD at VCCP, said: "Finally something lands in his garden that doesn't need returning."

The film is meant to highlight the shocking reality that 1.4 million older people struggle with loneliness, and more than 225,000 often going a week without speaking to anyone.

Claudia Miceli, senior brand manager at Cadbury, said the brand hoped the partnership would encourage people to find their 'glass and a half of kindness' and donate through small gestures that could really help change the lives of older people.

Laurie Boult, fundraising director at Age UK, said: "We hope that the public really get behind the campaign."