Golin Hong Kong wins fitness and wellbeing account

The agency will support the fitness and wellbeing brand across its portfolio: Pure Yoga, Pure Fitness, Pure Apparel, nood food and Pure Nutrition. Golin’s remit will see it working across media relations and influencer partnerships, as well as publicising community events and launches of new centres and services.

"Golin demonstrated a robust understanding of the health-and-wellness industry here in Hong Kong, and impressed us with their strategic mapping of our business," said Gary Wise, regional marketing director, Pure Group.

Golin Hong Kong’s Health & Wellness team was launched earlier this year, and Pure Group joins a client portfolio that includes Danone, AIA and District Technologies, with services spanning digital and PR across Hong Kong and Asia.