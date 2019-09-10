Condé Nast's Stephanie Fried geeks out at Fandom

SAN FRANCISCO: Condé Nast’s Stephanie Fried has joined fan culture platform Fandom as CMO.

In her New York-based role, Fried will work to drive audience growth and engagement while establishing the company’s brand vision, including marketing, research, communications and events.

Fried is reporting to newly minted CEO Perkins Miller, who most recently led StubHub’s Americas operations. Fried’s first day on the job was Monday.

"We’re about delivering the best information and community experience to fans," she said. "It’s about getting them to love the things they love a little more."

Like Wikipedia, Fandom hosts wiki pages; unlike Wikipedia, Fandom is a for-profit organization. Its parent company, Wikia, is the brainchild of the founder of Wikipedia.

Fandom has more than 400,000 wiki pages, or communities as the company calls them, covering movies, TV and gaming, as well as 200 million monthly users.

Fried left open the possibility that Fandom could hire a PR firm, saying she would meet with Fandom’s agencies and vendors to "figure out who we want to work with and for what purpose, depending on the strategy we formulate over the next couple months."

Wiki said it raised $106 million in June 2018 filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to Crunchbase.

Fried has joined Fandom from Condé Nast, where she was EVP of marketing, research and analytics, working across legacy brands, such as Wired, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker.

Fried said her Condé Nast job was stretched across brands in crowded categories, where Fandom has a platform with wider reach and appeal.

Prior to Condé Nast, Fried was VP of digital insights and marketing at Discovery Communications, VP of research insights and analytics at Vevo and director of digital research at NBC Universal.