Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The Purpose Awards shortlist revealed. The shortlist reflects the best in purpose marketing, which will be on full display on October 16 at Marshall’s Landing in Chicago during the first night of the PRWeek U.S. PRDecoded conference. So without further ado, click here to check out the finalists!

Omnicom Public Relations Group has hired its first chief innovation officer. Erin Lanuti started in the role on September 5 and reports to Omnicom PR Group CEO Karen van Bergen. Lanuti most recently worked at Publicis marketing and advertising firm Performics, where she was global performance solutions officer. PRWeek has all the details on the hire.

It looks like Apple will reveal the new iPhone at today’s product launch event. Apple is expected to announce three new phone models and an Apple Watch update. However, analysts are speculating that the new iPhone will be a disappointment and not attract the buyers Apple is hoping for. Awkward timing: The New York Times just released an analysis about how Apple’s Apps topped rivals in the App Store it controls.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a new comms head. Abbey Collins, former spokeswoman for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and an ex-director at Kivvit, will join the MTA as chief comms officer next month. She will replace Max Young, whose official title was chief external affairs officer. This is the fifth high-ranking change-up in the MTA’s comms division in three years.

When a company apologizes for something a comms exec did. After singer John Legend tweeted about his visit to Fresno, California, to support his nephew who was playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sunday, Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s comms director Jemma Wilson responded (from her personal Twitter account) on the social network saying, "I'm so sorry you had to go to Fresno though." The Paso Robles-based brewing company issued a statement on Monday evening apologizing for Wilson’s comment and is now offering all Fresno residents over the age of 21 a free tour and tasting at the brewery through the end of the month.