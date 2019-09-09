Shortlist for inaugural Purpose Awards revealed

PRWeek has revealed the finalists in the running for the inaugural Purpose Awards.
The shortlist reflects the best in purpose marketing, which will be on full display on October 16 at Marshall’s Landing in Chicago during the first night of the PRDecoded conference. The awards recognize activations that use creative ideas to promote positive causes and to acknowledge the organizations and individuals behind them.
So without further ado, here are the finalists.
Best Advocacy
Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread
Link Strategic Partners and Ground Media: Pathways 2 Power Video Launch and Discussion
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25
Precision Strategies: March For Our Lives
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation
Best Collaboration
American Heart Association & Anthem Foundation: Hands-Only CPR: Teaching Millions of Americans to Save Lives
IBM Originals: Code & Response
Kellogg and Edelman: Rice Krispies Treats Love Notes
Porter Novelli: Stop Traffick
U-Haul International and Humble Design: Humble Design Fueled by U-Haul
Best Environmental
Etsy: Delivering a world of good: Etsy leads the e-commerce industry in carbon-offset shipping
General Mills Brand PR, Annex EXP and Ketchum Cultivate: Cascadian Farm Honey Toasted Kernza is Deeply Rooted for Good
Meter Group USA: Made in Fukushima. A Sustainable Decontamination Method for Farming
Sperry: Sperry Look Good. Do Good. Campaign
Stonyfield Organic and 360PR+: 360PR+ Helps Stonyfield Organic take its Missions to New Pastures with Bold #Playfree Campaign
Best Equity & Inclusion
Egami Group: My Black Is Beautiful - Redefine Black: Call for Change
Golin: Luna Bar Equal Pay
Microsoft, WE and McCann New York: Changing the Game
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation
The Martin Agency: Land O'Lakes She-I-O
Best Fundraising
Beam Suntory: Awakening Your Island Spirit with Cruzan’s Island Spirit Fund
Benefit Cosmetics: Bold Is Beautiful Project
Jackson Spalding: Our House Drives Donations with #Wheels4Walls
PepsiCo Foundation: All In On Recycling
Zeno Group: Pizza Hut Tackles Childhood Literacy
Best Health
Aflac and Marina Maher Communications: Hatching My Special Aflac Duck to Support Pediatric Cancer Patients
GCI Health/Merck: A Touch of Sugar
MSL: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty
Truth Initiative: The Truth About Opioids
Vital Strategies: Quit Big Tobacco
Best Integration into Culture
Archetype: SunTrust Purpose Ambassadors
Edelman: WNBA Take a Seat, Take a Stand
IBM Originals: When Neurodiversity Works
PopSockets: Poptivism
The Estée Lauder Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign Declares It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer
Best Proof of Authenticity
Aflac and Marina Maher Communications: Hatching My Special Aflac Duck to Support Pediatric Cancer
Chobani: Chobani
MSL: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25
The Taco Bell Foundation: Live Más Scholarship
Best Public Awareness
Badger & Winters and Fenton Communications: #NoKidsInCages
Ketchum: #CovertheProgress
Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25
UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute and Allison+Partners: Close Before You Doze
Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
GCI Health/Merck: A Touch of Sugar
Golin: Luna Bar Equal Pay
MSL: The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Overshare the Invisible
PopSockets: Poptivism
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation
Best Use of Creativity
DCI Donor Services and Finn Partners: #BeTheGift and Break Through
FleishmanHillard: More Powerful Together: Shining a New Light on the HeForShe Movement and Gender Equality in the #MeToo Era
Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25
Best Use of Digital/Social Media
Bayada Home Health Care: Bayada Home Health Care’s Nurses Week 2019
Gillette: We Believe
JPA Health Communications/Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Outsmart PSVT (Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia)
MSL: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty
Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation
Best Use of Measurement
Edelman: When You Drive, Never Drink by Heineken
Lean Cuisine and Weber Shandwick: The ItAll Social Experiment
Best Use of Technology
Aflac and Marina Maher Communications: Hatching My Special Aflac Duck to Support Pediatric Cancer Patients
AT&T: AT&T’s 10x Carbon Reduction Goal
Kellogg Company and the Global Foodbanking Network: The world's first-ever digital food drive drives donations on World Food Day 2018
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25
Zeno Group: Zest Labs Brings a Fresh Solution to Solving the $218 Billion Food Waste Problem
Brand of the Year
Adidas
Aflac
Chobani
Kroger
Stanley Black & Decker
Agency of the Year
C+C
FleishmanHillard
Porter Novelli
Precision Strategies
Weber Shandwick
Most Purposeful Agency Pro
Victoria Baxter, EVP, social impact, Weber Shandwick
Seema Bhende, SVP, brand purpose and reputation, WE
Scott Leezer, VP, government relations, Cura Strategies
Michael O'Brien, MD, Washington, D.C., JPA Health Communications
Ravi Sunnak, EVP, sustainable development goals (SDGs), Porter Novelli
Most Purposeful CCO
Catherine Blades, SVP, chief ESG and communications officer, Aflac
Karen Kahn, chief brand and communications officer, HP
Moyra Knight, VP, corporate communications and corporate citizenship, Astellas and president, Astellas Global Health Foundation, Astellas U.S.
Most Purposeful CEO
Dan Amos, chairman and CEO, Aflac
Chip Bergh, president and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.
Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman and senior partner, PwC
Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO, American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Jay Wilkinson, CEO, Firespring
Most Purposeful Person Under the Age of 30
Audrey Henson, founder and CEO, College to Congress
Aaron Komo, senior social engagement specialist, Carmichael Lynch Relate
Molly Kunst, manager, communications, Anheuser-Busch
Allison Ranhous, manager, Weber Shandwick
Lina Renzina, head of talent partnerships, The Ad Council
