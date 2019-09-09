Shortlist for inaugural Purpose Awards revealed

Added 20 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff

The awards ceremony will take place on October 16 in Chicago.

PRWeek has revealed the finalists in the running for the inaugural Purpose Awards

The shortlist reflects the best in purpose marketing, which will be on full display on October 16 at Marshall’s Landing in Chicago during the first night of the PRDecoded conference. The awards recognize activations that use creative ideas to promote positive causes and to acknowledge the organizations and individuals behind them. 

So without further ado, here are the finalists.

Best Advocacy
Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread

Link Strategic Partners and Ground Media: Pathways 2 Power Video Launch and Discussion

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25

Precision Strategies: March For Our Lives

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation


Best Collaboration
American Heart Association & Anthem Foundation: Hands-Only CPR: Teaching Millions of Americans to Save Lives

IBM Originals: Code & Response

Kellogg and Edelman: Rice Krispies Treats Love Notes

Porter Novelli: Stop Traffick

U-Haul International and Humble Design: Humble Design Fueled by U-Haul

Best Environmental
Etsy: Delivering a world of good: Etsy leads the e-commerce industry in carbon-offset shipping

General Mills Brand PR, Annex EXP and Ketchum Cultivate: Cascadian Farm Honey Toasted Kernza is Deeply Rooted for Good

Meter Group USA: Made in Fukushima. A Sustainable Decontamination Method for Farming

Sperry: Sperry Look Good. Do Good. Campaign

Stonyfield Organic and 360PR+: 360PR+ Helps Stonyfield Organic take its Missions to New Pastures with Bold #Playfree Campaign

Best Equity & Inclusion
Egami Group: My Black Is Beautiful - Redefine Black: Call for Change

Golin: Luna Bar Equal Pay

Microsoft, WE and McCann New York: Changing the Game

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation

The Martin Agency: Land O'Lakes She-I-O

Best Fundraising
Beam Suntory: Awakening Your Island Spirit with Cruzan’s Island Spirit Fund

Benefit Cosmetics: Bold Is Beautiful Project

Jackson Spalding: Our House Drives Donations with #Wheels4Walls

PepsiCo Foundation: All In On Recycling

Zeno Group: Pizza Hut Tackles Childhood Literacy

Best Health
Aflac and Marina Maher Communications: Hatching My Special Aflac Duck to Support Pediatric Cancer Patients

GCI Health/Merck: A Touch of Sugar

MSL: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty

Truth Initiative: The Truth About Opioids

Vital Strategies: Quit Big Tobacco

Best Integration into Culture
Archetype: SunTrust Purpose Ambassadors

Edelman: WNBA Take a Seat, Take a Stand

IBM Originals: When Neurodiversity Works

PopSockets: Poptivism

The Estée Lauder Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign Declares It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer

Best Proof of Authenticity
Aflac and Marina Maher Communications: Hatching My Special Aflac Duck to Support Pediatric Cancer

Chobani: Chobani

MSL: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25

The Taco Bell Foundation: Live Más Scholarship

Best Public Awareness
Badger & Winters and Fenton Communications: #NoKidsInCages

Ketchum: #CovertheProgress

Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25

UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute and Allison+Partners: Close Before You Doze

Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
GCI Health/Merck: A Touch of Sugar

Golin: Luna Bar Equal Pay

MSL: The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Overshare the Invisible

PopSockets: Poptivism

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation

Best Use of Creativity
DCI Donor Services and Finn Partners: #BeTheGift and Break Through

FleishmanHillard: More Powerful Together: Shining a New Light on the HeForShe Movement and Gender Equality in the #MeToo Era

Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25

Best Use of Digital/Social Media
Bayada Home Health Care: Bayada Home Health Care’s Nurses Week 2019

Gillette: We Believe

JPA Health Communications/Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Outsmart PSVT (Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia)

MSL: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation

Best Use of Measurement
Edelman: When You Drive, Never Drink by Heineken

Lean Cuisine and Weber Shandwick: The ItAll Social Experiment

Best Use of Technology
Aflac and Marina Maher Communications: Hatching My Special Aflac Duck to Support Pediatric Cancer Patients

AT&T: AT&T’s 10x Carbon Reduction Goal

Kellogg Company and the Global Foodbanking Network: The world's first-ever digital food drive drives donations on World Food Day 2018

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25

Zeno Group: Zest Labs Brings a Fresh Solution to Solving the $218 Billion Food Waste Problem

Brand of the Year
Adidas

Aflac

Chobani

Kroger

Stanley Black & Decker 


Agency of the Year
C+C

FleishmanHillard

Porter Novelli

Precision Strategies

Weber Shandwick

Most Purposeful Agency Pro
Victoria Baxter, EVP, social impact, Weber Shandwick

Seema Bhende, SVP, brand purpose and reputation, WE

Scott Leezer, VP, government relations, Cura Strategies

Michael O'Brien, MD, Washington, D.C., JPA Health Communications

Ravi Sunnak, EVP, sustainable development goals (SDGs), Porter Novelli

Most Purposeful CCO
Catherine Blades, SVP, chief ESG and communications officer, Aflac

Karen Kahn, chief brand and communications officer, HP

Moyra Knight, VP, corporate communications and corporate citizenship, Astellas and president, Astellas Global Health Foundation, Astellas U.S.

Most Purposeful CEO
Dan Amos, chairman and CEO, Aflac

Chip Bergh, president and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.

Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman and senior partner, PwC

Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO, American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Jay Wilkinson, CEO, Firespring

Most Purposeful Person Under the Age of 30
Audrey Henson, founder and CEO, College to Congress

Aaron Komo, senior social engagement specialist, Carmichael Lynch Relate

Molly Kunst, manager, communications, Anheuser-Busch

Allison Ranhous, manager, Weber Shandwick

Lina Renzina, head of talent partnerships, The Ad Council

PRWeek's first Purpose Awards will be held in October in Chicago. Go here for more information!

