Shortlist for inaugural Purpose Awards revealed

PRWeek has revealed the finalists in the running for the inaugural Purpose Awards.

The shortlist reflects the best in purpose marketing, which will be on full display on October 16 at Marshall’s Landing in Chicago during the first night of the PRDecoded conference. The awards recognize activations that use creative ideas to promote positive causes and to acknowledge the organizations and individuals behind them.

So without further ado, here are the finalists.

Best Advocacy

Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread



Link Strategic Partners and Ground Media: Pathways 2 Power Video Launch and Discussion



National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25



Precision Strategies: March For Our Lives



Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation



Best Collaboration

American Heart Association & Anthem Foundation: Hands-Only CPR: Teaching Millions of Americans to Save Lives



IBM Originals: Code & Response



Kellogg and Edelman: Rice Krispies Treats Love Notes



Porter Novelli: Stop Traffick

U-Haul International and Humble Design: Humble Design Fueled by U-Haul





Best Environmental

Etsy: Delivering a world of good: Etsy leads the e-commerce industry in carbon-offset shipping



General Mills Brand PR, Annex EXP and Ketchum Cultivate: Cascadian Farm Honey Toasted Kernza is Deeply Rooted for Good



Meter Group USA: Made in Fukushima. A Sustainable Decontamination Method for Farming



Sperry: Sperry Look Good. Do Good. Campaign

Stonyfield Organic and 360PR+: 360PR+ Helps Stonyfield Organic take its Missions to New Pastures with Bold #Playfree Campaign





Best Equity & Inclusion

Egami Group: My Black Is Beautiful - Redefine Black: Call for Change



Golin: Luna Bar Equal Pay



Microsoft, WE and McCann New York: Changing the Game



Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation



The Martin Agency: Land O'Lakes She-I-O





Best Fundraising

Beam Suntory: Awakening Your Island Spirit with Cruzan’s Island Spirit Fund



Benefit Cosmetics: Bold Is Beautiful Project



Jackson Spalding: Our House Drives Donations with #Wheels4Walls



PepsiCo Foundation: All In On Recycling



Zeno Group: Pizza Hut Tackles Childhood Literacy





Best Health

Aflac and Marina Maher Communications: Hatching My Special Aflac Duck to Support Pediatric Cancer Patients

GCI Health/Merck: A Touch of Sugar



MSL: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty



Truth Initiative: The Truth About Opioids



Vital Strategies: Quit Big Tobacco





Best Integration into Culture

Archetype: SunTrust Purpose Ambassadors



Edelman: WNBA Take a Seat, Take a Stand



IBM Originals: When Neurodiversity Works



PopSockets: Poptivism



The Estée Lauder Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign Declares It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer





Best Proof of Authenticity

Aflac and Marina Maher Communications: Hatching My Special Aflac Duck to Support Pediatric Cancer



Chobani: Chobani



MSL: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty



National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25



The Taco Bell Foundation: Live Más Scholarship





Best Public Awareness

Badger & Winters and Fenton Communications: #NoKidsInCages

Ketchum: #CovertheProgress



Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread



National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25

UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute and Allison+Partners: Close Before You Doze





Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

GCI Health/Merck: A Touch of Sugar

Golin: Luna Bar Equal Pay

MSL: The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Overshare the Invisible

PopSockets: Poptivism

Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation





Best Use of Creativity

DCI Donor Services and Finn Partners: #BeTheGift and Break Through



FleishmanHillard: More Powerful Together: Shining a New Light on the HeForShe Movement and Gender Equality in the #MeToo Era



Ketchum: Teens Prove Their #StreetTread



Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation



National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25





Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Bayada Home Health Care: Bayada Home Health Care’s Nurses Week 2019



Gillette: We Believe



JPA Health Communications/Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Outsmart PSVT (Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia)



MSL: Always Fights to #EndPeriodPoverty



Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LoveTheChange Changing Tables Activation





Best Use of Measurement

Edelman: When You Drive, Never Drink by Heineken



Lean Cuisine and Weber Shandwick: The ItAll Social Experiment





Best Use of Technology

Aflac and Marina Maher Communications: Hatching My Special Aflac Duck to Support Pediatric Cancer Patients



AT&T: AT&T’s 10x Carbon Reduction Goal



Kellogg Company and the Global Foodbanking Network: The world's first-ever digital food drive drives donations on World Food Day 2018



National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25



Zeno Group: Zest Labs Brings a Fresh Solution to Solving the $218 Billion Food Waste Problem





Brand of the Year

Adidas

Aflac

Chobani

Kroger

Stanley Black & Decker



Agency of the Year

C+C



FleishmanHillard



Porter Novelli



Precision Strategies



Weber Shandwick





Most Purposeful Agency Pro

Victoria Baxter, EVP, social impact, Weber Shandwick



Seema Bhende, SVP, brand purpose and reputation, WE



Scott Leezer, VP, government relations, Cura Strategies



Michael O'Brien, MD, Washington, D.C., JPA Health Communications



Ravi Sunnak, EVP, sustainable development goals (SDGs), Porter Novelli





Most Purposeful CCO

Catherine Blades, SVP, chief ESG and communications officer, Aflac

Karen Kahn, chief brand and communications officer, HP

Moyra Knight, VP, corporate communications and corporate citizenship, Astellas and president, Astellas Global Health Foundation, Astellas U.S.





Most Purposeful CEO

Dan Amos, chairman and CEO, Aflac



Chip Bergh, president and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.



Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman and senior partner, PwC



Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO, American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



Jay Wilkinson, CEO, Firespring





Most Purposeful Person Under the Age of 30

Audrey Henson, founder and CEO, College to Congress



Aaron Komo, senior social engagement specialist, Carmichael Lynch Relate



Molly Kunst, manager, communications, Anheuser-Busch



Allison Ranhous, manager, Weber Shandwick



Lina Renzina, head of talent partnerships, The Ad Council

