Pfizer vet Karen Boykin-Towns joins Sard Verbinnen

NEW YORK: Pfizer vet Karen Boykin-Towns has joined Sard Verbinnen & Co as a senior counselor.

At Sard, Boykin-Towns will counsel clients in public affairs, healthcare, diversity, crises and ESG matters, a statement from the firm said. She will also pitch in for business development and counsel across Sard practice areas.

Boykin-Towns was not immediately available for comment about her new job.

Boykin-Towns, a 22-year vet of Pfizer, was formerly the VP of corporate affairs for its Innovative Medicines business unit, overseeing global public affairs and communications.

Innovative Medicines is a $34 billion business the pharma giant formed in 2018, combining its Innovation Health portfolio with its biosimilars division and its new hospital business unit, which includes anti-infectives and sterile injectables, according to a Pfizer statement.

Boykin-Towns was also Pfizer’s first chief diversity officer, serving for almost two years between 2008 and 2010, according to her LinkedIn. At Pfizer, she also had roles in government relations, global policy and human resources, according to a Sard statement. She was also a member of the company’s senior leadership committee which includes its top 200 global leaders.

She left Pfizer in December 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. Since then, Boykin-Towns has been president and CEO of a consultancy called Encore Strategies.

Before her long tenure at Pfizer, Boykin-Towns was the legislative director and chief of staff to New York State Senator David Paterson, according to a Sard statement.