Edelman hires JWT's Van Someren as global food and beverage chair

LONDON: Edelman has named Megan Van Someren as global chair and EMEA leader of its food and beverage sector.

Van Someren is set to start on October 14, based in London for the newly created dual role. She will report to Katie Burke, senior strategist and global head of practices, sectors and intellectual property. In her role as EMEA food and beverage lead, Van Someren will report to Ed Williams, president and CEO of Edelman EMEA, according to a statement from the agency. Edelman named Williams to its top role in EMEA, replacing Carol Potter, this month.

Edelman’s food and beverage sector has more than 500 employees globally. The agency has worked with clients including Kellogg’s, Taco Bell, Sunkist, KFC and PepsiCo.

Van Someren was not available for additional comment.

Most recently, she worked at J. Walter Thompson in London as global strategy director, leading brand strategy for Special K and Nespresso. In 2018, she founded Canteen Consulting, a food futures consultancy inside JWT. Previously, Van Someren worked at Leo Burnett and Wunderman Chicago.

This spring, Kellogg moved its influencer work to Weber Shandwick, taking it away from incumbent DJE Holdings shop Krispr, which was created in 2012 after Edelman won the Kellogg account.

Edelman’s 2018 revenue was down 1% to $888.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.