Under Armour's Kelley McCormick steps down

BALTIMORE: Under Armour SVP of corporate communications Kelley McCormick is exiting the company.

"After two years with Under Armour, I decided it was time to explore new opportunities," she said, via email. "The brand is in great shape and the global corporate communications team will continue doing terrific work."

In the interim, she will continue to serve as a communications adviser to Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and the brand, she said.

McCormick has worked at Under Armour since the start of 2018. Previously, she was an MD at SKDKnickerbocker for nearly five years and an EVP at McBee|Gibraltar, where she worked on campaigns dealing with obesity, the HIV/AIDS epidemic and food allergies.

Under Armour last week named Stephanie Pugliese, previously president and CEO of Duluth Trading Company, as its North America president, replacing Jason LaRose.

Under Armour said last week that it expects North American sales to decline slightly this year, down from a previous flat projection. Its Q2 sales in the region dropped 3.2% due to slower traffic.

Under Armour representatives could not be reached for comment on McCormick’s departure.