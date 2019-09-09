In brief: PRCA Russia launches, global PR hire at dating app, Dewe memorial announced, wins for Seahorse and Lucre

Dating app hooks up with global PR lead

The Inner Circle has announced that Crystal Cansdale (above) will be joining as global PR manager, leading a creative and consumer-based offering. Now hosting over 1.8 million members, the dating app has 16 employees across its London and Amsterdam offices. It is now available in 49 cities, and active in 26 countries. Cansdale will lead the global PR strategy and collaborate with The Inner Circle’s retained agency, Milk & Honey PR. Her responsibilities include leading international launches and building multiple touch point campaigns for members across the globe.

PRCA launches in Russia

The PRCA launched in Russia this week, becoming the first international organisation representing all areas of PR and communication, and uniting major corporations, leading consultancies, and professionals in the country. The main areas of focus will be consolidating the industry in Russia, raising standards in PR and communications, and setting a code of conduct. PRCA Russia will be chaired by Francis Ingham, PRCA director general and ICCO chief executive, and managed by Elena Fadeeva, FleishmanHillard Vanguard Russia/CIS general director and Orta Communications group president.

Roddy Dewe memorial announced

The memorial service for industry veteran Roddy Dewe is taking place on Thursday 10 October at St Bride’s Church in London's Fleet Street. It starts at 11.30am. Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to email clarencefw1@gmail.com. Dewe, the co-founder of Citigate Dewe Rogerson and one of the pioneers of financial communications, died earlier this year aged 83.

Redtorch appoints creative director

Independent digital comms agency Redtorch has appointed Matthew Weiner as creative director. He will head up the agency’s creative and social media teams. Previously creative strategy director for Zone, he worked exclusively with Adidas and the FA. "Matt’s unique creative know-how will enable us to develop further our data-inspired campaigns," said Jonny Murch, CEO at Redtorch.

Equiniti buys investor relations agency

Equiniti, the international technology-led services and payments company, has acquired investor relations group Richard Davies Investor Relations Limited (RD:IR) for an undisclosed sum. RD:IR employs 45 people and works with more than 600 UK and international public companies. Equiniti CEO Guy Wakeley said: "The combined Equiniti and RD:IR expertise and technology will create a powerful new force in international investor relations and corporate governance."

Lucre on track for holiday brief

Great Rail Journeys (GRJ), provider of escorted and independent rail holidays, has appointed The Lucre Group to be its UK PR agency. The remit will span digital and traditional media, plus PR, influencer outreach, events, and seeding. Last year, over 50,000 customers experienced a GRJ holiday. Tamarind Wilson, Lucre co-founder and director, said: "The Great Rail Journeys portfolio is both diverse and dynamic, which will give us so much great content to leverage."

DNA firm saddles up with Seahorse

Seahorse Environmental Communications has been appointed by NatureMetrics to build the brand’s profile amongst the political and environmental communities. The agency will be responsible for the e-DNA monitoring company’s communications strategy. Seahorse will focus on building brand awareness for NatureMetrics through providing PR support and strategic media relations to raise the company’s profile in the UK.