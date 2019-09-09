Timberland pledges to plant 50 million trees over five years in new campaign

Since 2001 the brand has planted more than 10 million trees worldwide, and the "Nature Needs Heroes" campaign aims to go further.

It will feature media activations across print, digital, out of home, social media and PR, alongside a series of tree planting and greening events.

To reach its tree planting goal, the brand will partner with a range of organisations including the Smallholder Farmers Alliance, the GreenNetwork, and the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

Porter Novelli is handling PR for the campaign.

Jim Pisani, global brand president at Timberland, said: "Trees and green spaces help improve the quality of our planet as well as individual wellbeing. Our commitment to plant trees is a real, measurable way to act upon our belief that a greener future is a better future."

"Today’s consumers don’t want to be transactional, they want to be part of something bigger, something that matters. And frankly, we feel the same way at Timberland. We also look forward to build and evolve the campaign in the coming seasons," added Leslie Grundy, senior manager of PR at Timberland.

Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, said: "We are thrilled to have Timberland join the Great Green Wall movement – an emerging new world wonder that promises to grow hope for millions of people in the face of the 21st century’s most urgent challenges."

According to research led by Swiss University ETH Zürich, the restoration of trees remains among the most effective strategies for climate change mitigation. It found a worldwide planting programme could remove two-thirds of all the emissions that have been pumped into the atmosphere by human activities.