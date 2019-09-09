The communications and external affairs (C&EA) function at BP is the team that leads on media relations, government affairs, regulatory affairs, brand and advertising, social media and events.
It is currently recruiting for a number of global communications and external affairs executives to experience a range of roles as part of a two-year paid development programme.
Are you at the start of your career and looking for a chance to carve out an extraordinary path for yourself? And are you passionate about cleaner energy, one of the most important issues of our time? At BP, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world and we need people who share our commitment.
Develop a broad skillset
The global communications and external affairs executives will take on assignments spanning across the entire C&EA function, from social media to government relations to business communications - it’s this breadth that makes it so unique.
Work on exciting campaigns
You will work on exciting projects such as our future of transport campaign, talking about how BP is developing technologies such as advanced fuels, biofuels, as well as rolling out a network of electric vehicle charging points.
Discover your niche
The rapid rotation places you in an optimal position to have a deeper understanding of the function and its objectives. You will work with a wide network of internal and external stakeholders, which will help you shape your engagement and interpersonal capabilities, challenge your existing skillsets and discover your niche.
Gain international experience
The roles are UK-based but there will be a chance to complete an international placement. This could be working in one of our regional C&EA teams such as a gas rich market like Oman, or in government affairs in Sydney, Australia, or even as a writer in our Washington office.
Be part of a company leading on the global energy challenge
There are very few organisations in the world with both the resources and industry knowledge to help tackle climate change whilst also responding to growing energy demand. The technology is there and people around the world have come up with extremely innovative ways of reducing our dependence on traditional energy sources. To be involved in a company when it’s taking the climate crisis seriously is an exciting concept.
What does it take to succeed?
Like most rotational programmes, you need to be:
- Open-minded: There might be a rotation that you don’t enjoy but remember it’s only for six months and that there’s a lot of value in figuring out what you don’t like as well as what you do like!
- Curious: You only have six months to learn as much as possible, so don’t be afraid to ask as many questions as you can in that time and meet as many people as possible.
- Willing to travel: Getting the opportunity to spend time on an international rotation is the best work and life experience you can get. Working in a different culture, outside of your comfort zone, is a life enhancing experience and in a growing environment of cost-cutting culture, it’s a luxury that you should grab with both hands!
Want the opportunity to experience the full breadth of BP’s communications and external affairs function before finding your focus?