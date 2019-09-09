Breakfast Briefing: 6 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Interpublic Group is promoting Philippe Krakowsky to COO. The position is newly created and puts Krakowsky in line to succeed CEO Michael Roth. Krakowsky will continue to serve as chief strategy officer and chief talent officer and to report to Roth. (WSJ)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former chief spokesman Tony Sayegh has joined Teneo as MD. He will be based in Teneo’s New York office, with a regular presence in Washington, DC, and will support clients with strategic communications, public affairs and media, Axios reported. Sayegh was a Fox News and Fox Business contributor and helped with the media rollout of President Donald Trump’s tax cut plan.

A watch was the real star of a game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans this weekend. During his debut game with the Browns on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. wore a Richard Mille watch worth $350,000. Previously, he has worn the watch on the ESPYs red carpet, on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s NFL Preview 2019 issue and during a game practice session. But fans were shocked Beckham wore it during an actual game. His "ultimate flex" became a Twitter Moment on Sunday evening.

Bahamas officials are defending their response to Hurricane Dorian. Residents on the Abaco Islands have accused the government of failing to provide assistance and prevent looting. Some are questioning whether the government is telling the truth about the number of people who died (the current death toll stands at 44) in the Abacos and on Grand Bahama Island during the hurricane. Duane Sands, the Bahamas’ minister of health, told the Miami Herald that the government is not suppressing Hurricane Dorian’s death toll. Social media-savvy residents coordinated search and rescues across the badly hit islands.



JPMorgan Chase has created the Volfefe Index. A mashup of the words volatility and "covfefe" (Trump’s famous tweet typo from 2017), the index will measure how Trump’s tweets impact rates volatility.

United Airlines has a new VP of global corporate comms. Steven Restivo started in the role last week and reports to chief comms officer Josh Earnest. Most recently, Restivo was VP of corporate comms at Comcast Corporation.