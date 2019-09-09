Former Lloyds Bank comms chief named Prosek Partners MD

Prosek Partners has appointed Fiona Laffan, former chief comms officer at Lloyds Bank, to its London office as managing director.

Laffan (pictured) also previously ran corporate communications for Goldman Sachs in EMEA, and was formerly a partner at Brunswick Group.

Her expertise includes media and investor relations, corporate and executive reputation management, and corporate strategy.

Prosek, the integrated financial marketing and communications firm, said Laffan’s hire is the latest in a series of investments it is making to build its presence in London.

Laffan said: "Prosek has a tremendous reputation for serving clients with passion, energy, and deep expertise. They hire talented entrepreneurs who know that communicating well is the key to a strong culture and can accelerate the growth of a business."

"We think the time is right to invest in serving clients here," said managing director Jennifer Prosek. "Fiona is a world class financial communications specialist and strategist and her experience adds to the deep bench of talent we have built in London."

