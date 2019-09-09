Edelman names new head of reputation in North Asia

Calendrier will oversee the firm’s trust advisory, crisis management and corporate affairs services in Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. In his role, he will leverage Edelman’s new suite of analytical tools and consulting services designed to manage an organisation’s trust capital, known as Edelman Trust Management (ETM). He will also offer clients advice on their strategic reputation issues.

Prior to joining Edelman, Calendrier held leadership positions in Asia including with Burson-Marsteller, as the firm’s Hong Kong CEO, and WE Worldwide, as the agency’s China MD. Before working in Asia, Antoine led corporate affairs at Hennessy (LVMH) in Paris.

Overall, he has had nearly 20 years of international communications credentials with MNCs, government and global brands, including Nissan, Boeing, and Microsoft. He has also advised C-suite executives and high-profile political leaders.

Asia Pacific CEO Stephen Kehoe – who relocated to Asia to assume the role in June – said, "Antoine is a rare find, combining a deep understanding of reputation and what drives trust with unparalleled credentials in handling complex, multi-market crises. He will play a pivotal role in driving regional growth and building cross-market teams and expertise alongside other Edelman heavyweights like public affairs vice chairman Ian McCabe."