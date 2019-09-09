Within International opens regional office in Hong Kong

To expand its footprint in Asia, comms agency Within International has announced a new office in Hong Kong where they will continue delivering integrated services across time-sensitive projects.

Robert John Tasker, associate operations director, APAC and Sarah Cestau, associate client director, APAC will lead the new operation. Both will bring cross-sector and international experience to the business, with a focus on growth and client servicing. They will work closely with the London headquarters to ensure that the work is delivered consistently across all channels.

Will Hambling, founder & creative director at Within, said: "The office is testament to the trust our clients have placed in us, wanting us to grow and support them wherever in the world they are. We will focus on creating a framework that supports great creativity on the foundations of brilliant thinking – an exciting prospect in such a dynamic and innovative part of the world."

The agency’s portfolio of clients largely falls within law, real estate and insurance, with brands such as Prudential, Knight Frank and Deutsche Bank.