3 Monkeys Zeno makes senior hires as corporate director departs for Amazon

Reay-Smith started his new position as principal comms lead at Amazon this month after nearly two years at 3 Monkeys Zeno.

The corporate comms role is focused on the retail giant's books business, including Amazon Publishing and Kindle Direct Publishing. He reports to Amazon UK comms director Amanda Andrews.

Meanwhile, Rachael Stone has joined 3 Monkeys Zeno as director of the consumer and brand practice, to lead the agency’s work across its portfolio of drinks brands. Stone had previously worked at The Coca-Cola Company and Viacom International Media Networks.

Former senior director at Ketchum, Darren Young, has joined as deputy head of corporate. He will lead on client accounts and new business, while managing the corporate team alongside head of corporate Sarah Ogden.

Michael Sheen has joined from Ogilvy as creative strategist in the consumer and brand team, tackling organic and new business briefs across the agency.

3 Monkeys Zeno MD Christine Jewell said: "All three roles are new and reflect the growth we are experiencing in corporate work generally and the food and drink sector in particular."