Fifa World Cup 2022: Qatar releases official emblem

Portuguese design studio Unlock worked with in-house designers at FIFA to create the World Cup Qatar 2022 emblem, which celebrates the eight stadiums that will host the event, as well as the traditional woollen shawls worn in the Middle East - to reflect it being the first World Cup staged in the winter.

The design also references the iconic desert dunes of the Middle East, as well as the curves of the FIFA World Cup trophy.

A new typeface was designed for the logo, which takes elements of Arabic calligraphy and blends them with more contemporary Latin letter shapes.

Qatar beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan to host the historic football tournament.

Floral details on the design echo the embroidery found on shawls typically worn in the Arab and Gulf region.

A grand unveiling saw the design simultaneously projected onto iconic pieces of architecture in the Qatar capital of Doha - and in London's Leicester Square, New York's Time Square and Gare du Nord in Paris, among other architectural landmarks across the globe.

The tournament will start on 21 November, with the final on 18 December - the national day of Qatar.

Qatar won the the right to host the 2022 World Cup in a 2010 vote.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com