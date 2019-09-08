C-suite buy-in, staff engagement on a budget: PRWeek Strategic Internal Comms conference looks at key issues

The event, taking place on 5 and 6 December at Hilton Canary Wharf, will include a range of insightful panel discussions, case study presentations and roundtables, looking at major issues affecting internal comms (IC) professionals.
Sessions confirmed include:
- A case study on BT: rebuilding one of the most established brands in the UK from the inside out. Helen Willetts and Tom Engel, director of internal and external comms respectively at BT, will present.
- A session on 'breakthrough moments' - how to get through to the senior leadership team to drive the IC agenda. It will feature Max Puller, employee and change communications director, Sodexo; Stuart Williamson, director of communications, Nationwide Building Society; and Ellen Hudson, executive communications senior specialist, SAP.
- A session on using behavioural science to communicate strategically, featuring the Department for Work and Pensions’ Behavioural Science team: Carla Groom, head of behavioural science; and Nathan King, behavioural science advisor.
- A panel discussion on mental health in the workplace and the role of IC, featuring Andrea Ann Mattis, global internal communications manager, Collinson; Satnam Kaur, head of internal communications, Priory Group; and Jane Fordham, founder, Jane Fordham Consulting.
- A session on innovating employee engagement on any budget, featuring Helen Schick, head of organisational development and engagement, Alzheimer’s Society; and Zoe Vafadari, director of internal communications and engagement, TalkTalk.
